China voices firm opposition to Japan's semiconductor export controls
(Xinhua) 16:29, April 03, 2025
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan's export controls on semiconductor-related items and will take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, a commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
