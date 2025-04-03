Languages

China voices firm opposition to Japan's semiconductor export controls

(Xinhua) 16:29, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan's export controls on semiconductor-related items and will take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, a commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

