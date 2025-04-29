China's top legislator meets chairman of Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union and secretary-general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, in Beijing on Tuesday.
Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Japan to implement the important outcomes reached by the leaders of the two countries, abide by the principles and consensus of the four political documents between China and Japan, adhere to win-win cooperation, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral ties along the right track.
Zhao said the NPC is willing to carry out various forms of dialogue and exchanges with the Japanese side and welcomes friends from all sectors in Japan to visit China.
Moriyama said that promoting the comprehensive advancement of the Japan-China strategic relationship of mutual benefit is the main direction for the development of bilateral ties.
The Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union is ready to work with the Chinese side to enhance economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges, properly address differences, and foster mutual understanding, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor meets delegation from Japan's Komeito Party
- Awards ceremony of 4th 'Colorful China through the Lens -- China in the Eyes of Japanese Photography Competition' held in Tokyo
- China voices firm opposition to Japan's semiconductor export controls
- Chinese delegation visits Japan for extensive exchanges
- China, Japan, ROK economic, trade ministers pledge to deepen trilateral cooperation
- China-Japan friendship exchange conference held in Japan's Fukuoka
- Japanese experts call for strengthening Japan-China ties
- Commentary: More joint efforts needed to sustain positive momentum in China-Japan ties
- China, Japan can jointly promote, practice Asian values: Wang Yi
- Key consensus reached at China-Japan high-level economic dialogue
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.