China's top legislator meets chairman of Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union

Xinhua) 14:13, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union and secretary-general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Japan to implement the important outcomes reached by the leaders of the two countries, abide by the principles and consensus of the four political documents between China and Japan, adhere to win-win cooperation, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral ties along the right track.

Zhao said the NPC is willing to carry out various forms of dialogue and exchanges with the Japanese side and welcomes friends from all sectors in Japan to visit China.

Moriyama said that promoting the comprehensive advancement of the Japan-China strategic relationship of mutual benefit is the main direction for the development of bilateral ties.

The Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union is ready to work with the Chinese side to enhance economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges, properly address differences, and foster mutual understanding, he added.

