China, Japan make substantive progress in talks on Japanese aquatic products
(Xinhua) 13:43, May 30, 2025
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan held a new round of technical talks in Beijing on Wednesday over the safety of Japanese aquatic products, with the two sides achieving "substantive progress," according to China's top customs authority.
Initiated at Japan's request, the talks marked the latest step in a series of technical exchanges this year, the General Administration of Customs said Friday.
