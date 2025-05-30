Defense spokesperson slams Japan's irresponsible comments about China's military development

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday rejected Japan's irresponsible comments about China's military development.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press briefing when answering a question on the draft of Japan's defense white paper for 2025.

Zhang pointed out, in the draft of its defense white paper, the Japanese side repeats its irresponsible comments about China's military development, and points fingers at China's legitimate military activities and external military cooperation. "We are strongly opposed to this."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

At this special historical juncture, it is even more important for Japan to reflect on its behaviors, instead of making unfounded smears and accusations against others, Zhang noted.

China urges Japan to follow the path of peaceful development, act prudently in the domain of military and security, and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the rest of the international community with concrete actions, Zhang said.

