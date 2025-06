We Are China

18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition held in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 13:15, June 02, 2025

A contestant performs during the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Bucharest, Romania, May 31, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A contestant performs during the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Bucharest, Romania, May 31, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A contestant displays her calligraphy work during the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Bucharest, Romania, May 31, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

