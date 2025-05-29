Cross-Strait Chinese culture summit stresses shared heritage, cultural confidence

May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The second Cross-Strait Chinese Culture Summit opened in Beijing on Wednesday, highlighting the deep cultural bonds between compatriots across the Taiwan Strait and championing cultural confidence.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, presided over the opening ceremony.

He urged cultural figures from Taiwan to work together in guiding Taiwan compatriots to safeguard the greater good of the Chinese nation, enhance cultural confidence, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and jointly advance the cause of national reunification.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party and chair of the Taiwan-based Chinese Cyan Geese Peace Education Foundation, delivered a speech emphasizing the shared cultural legacy across the Strait.

She proposed collaborative initiatives to preserve Chinese classics, promote traditional culture, and develop cultural industries. By leveraging their rich cultural heritage and modern creativity, she said, both sides can elevate Chinese culture's global presence and deepen its international influence.

The summit also featured a main forum, where cultural and academic representatives delivered keynote speeches on fostering Chinese cultural development.

