Vibrant showcase of Chinese traditional arts held in western Malta

Xinhua) 13:26, May 26, 2025

A Chinese artist performs water sleeve dance in Zurrieq, Malta, May 24, 2025. A vibrant showcase of Chinese traditional arts, including music, dance, and puppetry, was held Saturday night in Zurrieq, western Malta, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People watch a Chinese art performance in Zurrieq, Malta, May 24, 2025. A vibrant showcase of Chinese traditional arts, including music, dance, and puppetry, was held Saturday night in Zurrieq, western Malta, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A Chinese artist performs a puppetry show in Zurrieq, Malta, May 24, 2025. A vibrant showcase of Chinese traditional arts, including music, dance, and puppetry, was held Saturday night in Zurrieq, western Malta, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

