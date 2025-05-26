Cultural activities during China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair attract young visitors

Xinhua) 08:50, May 26, 2025

Children walk past a screen at the exhibition area of Beijing during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Opened here on Thursday, the five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. Activities related to traditional culture and cultural heritages attracted many young visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Visitors watch a clapper talk show at the exhibition area of Tianjin during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Opened here on Thursday, the five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. Activities related to traditional culture and cultural heritages attracted many young visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Children pose for a photo with models at the exhibition area of Shandong Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Opened here on Thursday, the five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. Activities related to traditional culture and cultural heritages attracted many young visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Children experience a traditional Chinese printing skill at the exhibition area of Jiangxi Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Opened here on Thursday, the five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. Activities related to traditional culture and cultural heritages attracted many young visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

An artist teaches children to make clay sculptures at the exhibition area of Shanxi Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Opened here on Thursday, the five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. Activities related to traditional culture and cultural heritages attracted many young visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

