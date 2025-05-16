Ancient Shu civilization exhibition opens in Athens

Xinhua) 10:41, May 16, 2025

ATHENS, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A special exhibition titled "The Light of Bronze: Ancient Shu Civilization" held at the Nea Smyrni Museum in Athens, offered Greek audiences a glimpse into the mysteries of ancient Chinese Shu culture.

Jointly organized by Chinese and Greek cultural institutions, the exhibition features replicas of ancient artifacts, 3D-printed models, and graphic displays. It highlights discoveries from the Sanxingdui and Jinsha archaeological sites in southwest China's Sichuan Province and has drawn considerable attention from local audiences.

Konstantina Benisi, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities at the Greek Ministry of Culture, said the exhibition showcases one of the most representative elements of ancient Chinese civilization. She added that it promotes academic engagement and strengthens cultural ties between China and Greece.

In parallel with the exhibition that kicked off on Tuesday, a themed dialogue event titled "Ancient Shu and Ancient Greek Civilizations" brought together experts and scholars from both countries for in-depth discussion on heritage preservation, cultural interpretation, and comparative civilization studies.

Tang Fei, president of the Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and chief archaeologist at the Sanxingdui site, shared recent findings from ongoing excavations at the site. Li Xinwei, director of the Institute for the Study of Ancient Chinese Civilization, and George Vavouranakis, professor at the University of Athens, also spoke at the event, highlighting both the parallels and distinct features of the two ancient cultures.

Vavouranakis said the event has injected fresh momentum into Greece-China cultural cooperation, particularly in archaeological heritage and comparative research. He emphasized that cross-cultural dialogue offers new perspectives on shared human history.

As part of the event, the Greek edition of the cultural outreach project "Sanxingdui-Jinsha Message in a Bottle" was also launched. Co-initiated by the Sichuan International Communication Center and the Sanxingdui Museum, the project encourages public engagement through short videos, blind box activities, and social media interaction.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)