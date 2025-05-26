Dragon boats unite cultures at China-Serbia Duanwu Festival in Belgrade

Xinhua) 10:56, May 26, 2025

People participate in a dragon boat race during the "Nihao China" China-Serbia Duanwu International Dragon Boat Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2025. The event officially opened Saturday at Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, bringing together professional and amateur paddlers from across Europe for a two-day celebration of sport and cultural exchange.The festival also features performances and exhibitions by cultural heritage artists from Quanzhou, showcasing lion dancing, Wuzu martial arts, traditional string puppetry, and classic Chinese foods including zongzi and sweet rice balls. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Nihao China" China-Serbia Duanwu International Dragon Boat Festival officially opened Saturday at Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, bringing together professional and amateur paddlers from across Europe for a two-day celebration of sport and cultural exchange.

Jointly organized by the Serbian Dragon Boat Federation and the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, the event marks the second time the traditional Chinese Duanwu Festival -- also known as the Dragon Boat Festival -- has been celebrated on the waters of Ada Ciganlija.

Races are held in both Standard and Small Boats under European Dragon Boat Federation (EDBF) regulations.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming addressed the opening ceremony, calling the festival a "meaningful moment" in the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

"With paddles in hand and dragon boats as our vessels, we build bridges of exchange and cooperation," said Li. "Through passion and perseverance, we demonstrate the unbreakable bond between our two peoples."

Li highlighted the Duanwu Festival's more than 2,000-year history and its inscription in 2009 on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He noted that dragon boat racing symbolizes teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of peace and development.

For the first time, professional teams from China are participating in the races alongside overseas Chinese crews and employees of Chinese enterprises based in Serbia.

The festival also features performances and exhibitions by cultural heritage artists from Quanzhou, showcasing lion dancing, Wuzu martial arts, traditional string puppetry, and classic Chinese foods including zongzi and sweet rice balls.

"We hope that through today's event, everyone will be inspired by the competitive spirit of dragon boat racing, immersed in the customs of Chinese folklore, and captivated by the unique charm of Chinese culture," said Li. "May the friendship between the Chinese and Serbian peoples, like the dragon boats surging through the rapids, face challenges head-on and move forward hand in hand."

Ada Ciganlija, a popular urban lake in central Belgrade, has hosted numerous international water sports competitions. Surrounded by a 7.9-kilometer promenade and over 60 restaurants and cafes, it provides a vibrant setting for both athletes and spectators.

People wait to try zongzi (sticky rice dumplings), a traditional Chinese delicacy typically consumed during the Dragon Boat Festival, during the "Nihao China" China-Serbia Duanwu International Dragon Boat Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2025. The event officially opened Saturday at Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, bringing together professional and amateur paddlers from across Europe for a two-day celebration of sport and cultural exchange.The festival also features performances and exhibitions by cultural heritage artists from Quanzhou, showcasing lion dancing, Wuzu martial arts, traditional string puppetry, and classic Chinese foods including zongzi and sweet rice balls. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A girl tries zanhuawei, a traditional Chinese floral headwear, during the "Nihao China" China-Serbia Duanwu International Dragon Boat Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2025. The event officially opened Saturday at Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, bringing together professional and amateur paddlers from across Europe for a two-day celebration of sport and cultural exchange. The festival also features performances and exhibitions by cultural heritage artists from Quanzhou, showcasing lion dancing, Wuzu martial arts, traditional string puppetry, and classic Chinese foods including zongzi and sweet rice balls. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)