In pics: 21st China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Industries Fair

Xinhua) 08:47, May 26, 2025

This photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows toys themed on the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opened Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, offering an artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition area for the first time.

The five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. The specialized halls cover a broad array of fields, including international cultural trade, cultural tourism, art and design, film and gaming, and intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows a trendy toy displayed at a POP MART-themed tea restaurant at the Hong Kong exhibition zone during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Visitors purchase products at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2025.

Visitors select blind boxes at the Chongqing exhibition zone during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025.

Visitors purchase products at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2025.

A visitor poses for photos at a POP MART-themed tea restaurant at the Hong Kong exhibition zone during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025.

Visitors take photos of trendy toys at the POP LAND of the Beijing exhibition zone during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025.

A staff member introduces trendy toys to a visitor at the Dongguan exhibition zone during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025. Currently, Dongguan produces over 80 percent of China's trendy toys. In 2024, the city was home to 160 large-scale enterprises involved in trendy toy production, achieving a total revenue of nearly 23.8 billion yuan (about 3.3 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of nearly 19 percent.

Visitors purchase Sanxingdui-themed products at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2025.

A visitor looks at an electronic sports-themed blind box at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of a "Black Myth: Wukong" bust at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2025.

