China International Cultural Industries Fair concludes with over 2.2 mln visits

Xinhua) 08:46, May 27, 2025

A visitor takes photos of a "Black Myth: Wukong" bust at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair concluded on Monday with total visits exceeding 2.2 million in five days -- a strong testament to its role as a major platform for global cultural exchange and cooperation.

The fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, showcased over 120,000 cultural products and more than 4,000 investment and financing projects. A total of 6,280 government delegations, cultural institutions, and companies joined, according to the organizing committee.

The latest version of the fair also expanded its international reach, setting records for the number of participating Belt and Road countries, global partners, and categories of exhibited products. Among the 65 participating countries and regions, more than 50 were from Belt and Road countries. Nations such as Poland, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, and Egypt showcased a wide range of distinctive cultural offerings.

Featuring an artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition area for the first time, the fair drew 60 leading and emerging AI companies. With interactive experiences like AI-powered performances, and full-scenario applications, the area offered a fresh, immersive look at how AI is transforming the cultural industry.

Established in 2004, the fair has become a leading cultural event in China and an important platform for helping Chinese culture extend its global reach.

