China hopes Japan will reflect on its historical crimes, adhere to path of peaceful development: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:29, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Japan will deeply reflect on its historical crimes, earnestly learn from the past and adhere to the path of peaceful development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query regarding a recent statement by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who said that Japan must reflect on its history, remember historical lessons, and avoid repeating the mistakes of war.

"China attaches great importance to this position," Lin said.

Lin noted that during the meeting between the leaders of China and Japan in Lima, Peru, in November 2024, Ishiba expressed that the Japanese side will uphold the spirit of facing history squarely and looking to the future, and adhere to the path of peaceful development.

"This time Prime Minister Ishiba has further stated that Japan must reflect on history, remember its lessons, and avoid repeating the mistakes of war. China attaches great importance to this statement," Lin added.

Adopting a correct attitude toward history and demonstrating remorse and apologizing for the war of aggression have been key prerequisites for Japan's post-war reintegration into the international community, Lin said, noting that these issues concern not only the political foundation of China-Japan relations, but also Japan's ties with its neighbors and its international image.

"We urge Japan to completely sever ties with any attempts to whitewash or obscure its history of aggression on a responsible stance toward history, its people and the future, remain committed to peaceful development, and take concrete actions to win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Lin said.

