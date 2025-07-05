Students visit aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong
Students visit the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 4, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. (Photo by Yang Jie/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows visitors on-board the aircraft carrier Shandong anchored in Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. (Photo by Pu Haiyang/Xinhua)
Visitors pose for a group photo with a soldier while visiting the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 4, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. (Xinhua/Li Yun)
Students visit the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 4, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. (Photo by Yang Jie/Xinhua)
Students pose for a group photo while visiting the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 4, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. (Photo by Li Tang/Xinhua)
Photos
