Hong Kong enjoys broad prospects, a promising future: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- With the firm support of the motherland, the protection of the "one country, two systems" policy, the dedication of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, and the concerted efforts of all sectors of society, Hong Kong has broad prospects and a promising future, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing, noting that over the past five years since the promulgation and implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR, Hong Kong's legal framework has been strengthened, social stability and unity have improved, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in accordance with the law have been fully protected.

Mao said that the baseless and malicious smears by certain Western politicians and anti-China organizations against the "one country, two systems," along with their attacks on Hong Kong's rule of law, fully expose their ill intent to undermine stability in Hong Kong.

She noted that with a high level of security, Hong Kong is able to achieve high-quality development and the city's GDP has grown for nine consecutive quarters. It has ranked among the top three international financial centers in the world, and has reclaimed a spot among the top three in global competitiveness rankings.

As the world's third-largest recipient of foreign direct investment, Hong Kong tops the world in terms of fundraising from IPOs since the beginning of this year, ranks first in the world in air cargo shipping and fourth in the International Shipping Center Development Index, and is among the top 10 in talent competitiveness, with many foreign chambers of commerce recommending increased investment in the city, Mao said.

These data show that Hong Kong's economy is highly resilient and vibrant, and its international appeal continues to grow, she added.

"Today marks the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. We believe that with the steadfast support of the motherland, the safeguard of 'one country, two systems,' the dedication of the government of the HKSAR and the joint efforts of the whole society, Hong Kong enjoys broad prospects and a promising future," Mao said.

