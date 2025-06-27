Hong Kong's total goods exports, imports see double-digit growth in first 5 months

This photo shows a view of a container terminal of Hong Kong, south China, May 22, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, June 26 (Xinhua) -- In the first five months of 2025, the value of total exports of goods increased 12.6 percent year-on-year, and the value of imports of goods rose 12.9 percent year-on-year, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday.

According to the latest external merchandise trade statistics released by the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government, in May 2025, the total value of Hong Kong's exports and imports rose 15.5 percent and 18.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said that the value of merchandise exports continued to show resilience. Exports to the mainland and most other Asian markets grew visibly further. Exports to the European Union turned to moderate growth, while those to the United States fell.

Looking ahead, a sustained steady growth in the mainland economy and Hong Kong's enhanced economic and trade ties with different markets should render support to trade performance, the spokesperson added.

A cargo vessel is loaded up with containers at a container terminal of Hong Kong, south China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo shows a view of a container terminal of Hong Kong, south China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

