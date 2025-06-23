HKSAR gov't holds forum to commemorate 5th anniversary of national security law in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:13, June 23, 2025

This photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a scene of the forum marking the 5th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Saturday held a forum to mark the 5th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong.

The national security law in Hong Kong, implemented on June 30, 2020, enabled Hong Kong to move from chaos to stability, and ushered in a new era of "one country, two systems," said Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, while addressing the forum.

The national security law in Hong Kong has served to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintain stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, as well as protect the interests of Hong Kong residents and foreign investors, he said.

Noting that Hong Kong is at a critical juncture of scaling new heights in its development, Xia urged efforts to fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" principle as well as to create a secure environment for Hong Kong to achieve better development.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said in his speech that with "one country, two systems," the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance jointly ensuring stability, Hong Kong can press ahead with its development and reforms and contribute more to the key causes of building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.

The Saturday forum is attended by about 2,000 people from various communities in Hong Kong.

Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks at a forum to mark the 5th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaks at a forum to mark the 5th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

