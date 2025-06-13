39th International Travel Expo kicks off in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:20, June 13, 2025

HONG KONG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The 39th International Travel Expo opened on Thursday, with about 500 exhibitors from over 60 countries and regions showcasing their latest tour routes and services.

The four-day exhibition features over 110 events, including promotional programs, symposiums and lectures. To attract younger enthusiasts and young parents, it dedicated new sections to Gen Z and family traveling.

As Hong Kong hones its appeal as a world-class tourist destination, tourist arrivals in the first five months rose 12 percent year on year to around 20 million, said Rosanna Law, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, while addressing the opening ceremony. The annual forecast stood at 49 million visits, representing a 10-percent uptick from the previous year, she noted.

The event will be open to the public from the third day after exclusive entry for tourism industry insiders ends. Total attendance to this year's event is estimated at around 70,000.

