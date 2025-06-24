Pet-friendly light rail trial extended in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:50, June 24, 2025

HONG KONG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The MTR Corporation Limited announced on Monday the extension of its trial scheme allowing passengers to carry their pet cats and dogs on the light rail on weekends and public holidays.

According to the MTR, the trial scheme, which began on May 1 with the aim of providing greater convenience for pet owners and promoting inclusive mobility, has been running smoothly and will continue until Aug. 31.

Public response to the trial scheme has been generally positive, and the light rail services, which operate in Hong Kong's northwestern New Territories, have continued to run smoothly, the corporation said.

The MTR is consolidating opinions collected during the trial period to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the scheme.

As required by the regulations, passengers traveling with cats or dogs must, in addition to paying their own fare as usual, have a "carrying pass." Police dogs and guide dogs are exempt from this requirement. Passengers and their pets must board in accordance with designated times, locations, and specific guidelines.

