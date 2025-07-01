28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland celebrated at Victoria Harbour

Xinhua) 16:34, July 01, 2025

Fishing vessels cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Fishing vessels cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Citizens take photos of cruising fishing vessels on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Citizens take photos of cruising fishing vessels on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Fishing vessels cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Citizens interact with cruising fishing vessels on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)