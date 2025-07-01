28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland celebrated at Victoria Harbour
Fishing vessels cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Citizens take photos of cruising fishing vessels on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Citizens interact with cruising fishing vessels on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
