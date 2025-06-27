Hong Kong to promote professional services of infrastructure, construction in Indonesia, Malaysia

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will promote its professional services in Indonesia and Malaysia related to infrastructure and construction, and explore opportunities for cooperation.

The HKSAR government's Commissioner for Belt and Road Nicholas Ho led a delegation to visit the two countries between June 23 and June 26 to learn about the latest economic and infrastructure developments and explore opportunities for Hong Kong's professional services to participate and contribute.

During the visit, Hong Kong representatives signed 21 memoranda of understanding with their partners in Indonesia and Malaysia, covering areas of business collaboration and exchanges in professional services.

During the stay in Jakarta, Indonesia, Ho visited a data center, an investment development project of a Hong Kong company, to learn about how the data center contributes to the development of the Digital Silk Road in promoting connectivity.

"The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner and a key link in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Indonesia and Malaysia are both undergoing rapid infrastructure development, and there is huge demand for professional services in large-scale projects such as the new capital city of Nusantara in Indonesia and the mass rapid transit system in Malaysia," said Ho.

Hong Kong, as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder," is connected to international standards in fields such as financing, law, construction engineering, project management, logistics and transportation, and innovative technology, said Ho.

Ho said that Hong Kong also has a deep pool of professionals with experience, especially in taking forward public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects, presenting extensive room for collaboration with Indonesia and Malaysia to seize the opportunities brought by the BRI.

He added that as an international financial and trade center, Hong Kong possesses the advantages of convergence of capital and talent, and is committed to giving full play to its role as a functional platform for the BRI.

