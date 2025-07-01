HKSAR government holds flag-raising ceremony to mark 28th anniversary of return

Ecns.cn) 13:40, July 01, 2025

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government holds a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the establishment of the HKSAR, July 1, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A helicopter of the Government Flying Service of the HKSAR flies over Golden Bauhinia Square, carrying the national flag and the HKSAR flag, July 1, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

