Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua) 09:20, July 02, 2025

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, and Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, as well as officials from the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, and the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, attended the flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square on Tuesday morning.

As the Hong Kong Police Silver Band performed "Ode to the Motherland," the flag-guarding team marched in unison, escorting the national flag of the People's Republic of China and the flag of the HKSAR into the Golden Bauhinia Square.

With the majestic national anthem playing, the flag bearers raised the national and regional flags skyward, and the vibrant rose slowly, fluttering in the wind. Attendees stood in solemn attention, singing the national anthem. A helicopter flew over Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour, displaying the national and regional flags, while a fireboat from the Hong Kong Fire Services Department performed a water salute in the harbor.

Following the ceremony, a grand reception was hosted by the HKSAR government in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Addressing the reception, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that since taking office, the current HKSAR government has forged ahead with reforms to build a safe and stable Hong Kong, and striven to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood, and such efforts are gradually delivering results.

Looking ahead, Lee pledged to safeguard high-quality development with high-level security, speed up the development of the Northern Metropolis, and improve people's livelihood proactively.

"As long as we are determined to fully seize the opportunities, keep enhancing our value and competiveness, undertake reforms for progress and foster innovation, I am confident the wisdom and experience of the people of Hong Kong will help our Pearl of the Orient shine brighter than ever on the world stage," Lee said.

Earlier in the morning, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, and the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, also held flag-raising ceremonies.

