Celebration event held in Victoria Park to mark 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua) 08:23, July 02, 2025

A kid poses for photos with panda decorations at a celebration event held in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Celebrations were held here to mark the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Citizens pose for photos at a celebration event held in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2025. Celebrations were held here to mark the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

