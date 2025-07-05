Macao's annual book carnival kicks off, promoting East Asian culture

Xinhua) 10:10, July 05, 2025

Visitors select books at the 28th Macao Book Carnival in south China's Macao, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Book Carnival 2025 opened on Friday at the Macao Polytechnic University, bringing tens of thousands of Chinese, English, and Portuguese publications together with over 30 events.

The book fair, in its 28th edition, was hosted by the Macao Association of Literacy Promotion and co-organized by the Macao Polytechnic University, with the theme of "East Asian Culture is the Brilliance of the World."

The organizers noted that the carnival also featured a painting exhibition, book launches, and signing sessions with authors.

At the opening ceremony, Chan Im Wa, president of the Macao Association of Literacy Promotion, remarked that Macao holds a unique position in the historical and cultural development of East Asia. She expressed hope that Macao's writers would redouble their efforts, extend their reach beyond the city, and tap into the global Chinese-language reading market.

"I've come to this event in previous years too, as I really enjoy reading and have a habit of collecting books," said Mr. Chao, a local resident who found several books he liked at the venue. He noted that reading allows people to slow down in today's fast-paced life and spend more time on reflection and deeper thinking.

The event will be open to the public till July 13.

A citizen reads a book at the 28th Macao Book Carnival in south China's Macao, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A child reads a book at the 28th Macao Book Carnival in south China's Macao, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A child reads a book at the 28th Macao Book Carnival in south China's Macao, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)