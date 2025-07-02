Macao to host festive events marking 20th anniversary of world heritage listing

MACAO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will launch a series of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Historic Centre of Macao" being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, according to the cultural affairs bureau of the Macao SAR government on Tuesday.

From July to December, a total of 20 intriguing activities featuring more than 50 sessions will be held, with an official launch ceremony scheduled for July 15 at Macao's Dom Pedro V Theatre.

Various world heritage sites in Macao will be transformed into urban parks, photo check-in spots, night tour spaces, and literary trails. During the summer vacation, the department noted that it will host activities for children, including the "world heritage doctor" internship, a world heritage exploration tour, and family reading activities.

The SAR government said that Macao will also host an international cultural forum on civilizational dialogue, bringing together global experts to explore issues related to cultural heritage conservation and exchange, highlighting Macao's role as a bridge between Chinese and Western cultures.

The "Historic Centre of Macao," comprising over 20 monuments and urban squares interwoven in the heart of the city, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2005.

