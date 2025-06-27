Macao ranks 1st in 2024 China outbound tourist satisfaction index

Xinhua) 14:07, June 27, 2025

MACAO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Macao has been ranked first for the first time in the "top 10 China outbound tourist satisfaction index 2024," released by the China Tourism Academy on Thursday, according to the tourism office of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government.

Based on survey data monitoring satisfaction among Chinese mainland outbound travelers, Macao climbed from third place in 2023 to the top spot in 2024, according to the report.

The city received particularly high marks for its entertainment and leisure offerings, as well as the friendliness of its residents. Rounding out the top ten destinations were Singapore, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Spain, Hong Kong SAR, France, Australia, Malaysia, and Argentina.

In response, the SAR tourism office stated it will continue to leverage central government support measures and Macao's unique advantages to enhance cross-sector integration through its "tourism+" strategy, organizing major events, promoting community tourism, and strengthening Macao's image as a courteous and welcoming city.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)