Macao int'l children's arts festival to enliven summer with over 1,000 events

Xinhua) 11:04, June 20, 2025

MACAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The second Macao International Children's Arts Festival, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region government, will run from July to August, offering over 1,000 activities for children and families, the bureau said on Thursday.

Featuring 49 programs, the festival offers musicals, art exhibitions, a children's film festival, outdoor installations, music and art camps, workshops, and a family-friendly arts carnival, the organizer noted.

The film festival, in particular, will screen 25 curated titles, along with community screenings and family workshops, according to the organizer. International troupes from the Czech Republic, Portugal, and South Korea will bring interactive and multimedia performances.

Launched in 2024, the festival aims to promote cultural exchange, expand access to the arts, and nurture appreciation among young audiences, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)