Macao highlights sustainable gastronomy on UN observance day

Xinhua) 10:32, June 19, 2025

MACAO, June 18 (Xinhua) -- In celebration of Sustainable Gastronomy Day designated by the United Nations, the tourism office of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Wednesday released a new video titled "The Spice of Sustainability," highlighting the city's commitment to culinary heritage and sustainable development.

The video features Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the tourism office, who emphasized the role of spices and herbs in shaping Macao's unique cuisine. Listed as national intangible cultural heritage, Macanese gastronomy blends Eastern and Western flavors, shaping a unique cuisine and part of the essence of Macao's food culture, she said.

Experts from the Macao University of Tourism and the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao) also shared local initiatives in food waste reduction, education, and environmental awareness.

As a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao has celebrated the UN-designated day annually since 2018. According to the office, the city will further its efforts next month with the "2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest," focusing on spices and herbs and fostering global culinary exchange.

