Macao's national security education exhibition closes with record attendance

Xinhua) 13:17, May 16, 2025

MACAO, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The month-long national security education exhibition in China's Macao Special Administration Region (SAR) concluded on Thursday, having drawn more than 65,000 visitors -- a record high since its inception in 2018.

According to the SAR government information bureau, the exhibition's official website also recorded over 150,000 views, reflecting growing public engagement in national security awareness.

Organized jointly by the Macao SAR government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, this year's edition marked the 10th anniversary of the implementation of a holistic approach to national security.

Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the liaison office, and Wong Sio Chak, secretary for security of the Macao SAR, visited the venue on the exhibition's final day.

Huang noted that in the face of an increasingly complex global landscape, efforts to promote national security awareness must continue with innovation and depth. He called for more diverse and youth-friendly outreach formats to enhance public understanding, especially among young residents.

For his part, Wong praised the exhibition's growing influence, noting that the record turnout reflects Macao residents' rising awareness and sense of responsibility toward safeguarding national security.

To further engage the public, particularly the youth, the organizers held essay and short video contests during the exhibition, attracting more than 25,000 students of various age groups.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)