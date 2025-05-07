Macao SAR's population in Q1 rises year-on-year

Xinhua) 11:03, May 07, 2025

MACAO, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Statistics and Census Service of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Tuesday that the total population of Macao at the end of the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1,500 year-on-year, standing at 687,900.

The department attributed the increase to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in the Macao SAR. As regards the gender distribution, the service noted, the female population exceeded the male population, accounting for 53.7 percent of the total.

In the first quarter, births and mortality decreased by 106 and four, respectively.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, births fell by 237, while mortality grew by 26.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)