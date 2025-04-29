Macao int'l communication week opens with focus on AI, future of media

Xinhua) 10:24, April 29, 2025

MACAO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The 11th edition of the Macao International Communication Week, themed "Emerging: AI and Medium," opened Monday at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), with scholars from Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland gathering to explore media practices in the era of artificial intelligence.

The event was co-organized by the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of MUST, the Center for Information and Communication Studies of Fudan University, and the School of Journalism and Information Communication of Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST).

In his opening remarks, MUST President Joseph Hun-wei Lee highlighted that as a world-class city embracing diverse cultures, Macao is not only a recipient of new technologies but also a laboratory for cultural innovation and the reshaping of communication practices amid the AI revolution.

He hoped the event would inspire the exchange of ideas on how Macao can harness AI to amplify its cultural voice and redefine its role within the global communication network.

On Monday, MUST also launched strategic cooperation projects with the Journalism and Information Communication School of HUST and Shandong University's School of Journalism and Communication.

