Macao SAR holds exhibition on national security education

MACAO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on national security education opened Tuesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

China's National Security Education Day is observed annually on April 15 to raise public awareness of national security issues and encourage greater civic involvement in safeguarding the country.

Jointly hosted by the Macao SAR government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the one-month exhibition presented over 500 photographs and several videos to showcase the country's latest achievements in national security work and those over the past decade.

In his speech at the ceremony, Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said that the Macao SAR must concentrate on its development while preventing various risks and hidden dangers.

He stressed the need to curb interference by external forces, implement the principle of "patriots governing Macao," ensure the eighth Legislative Assembly election, and maintain Macao society's long-term stability and security.

Zheng Xincong, director of the liaison office, noted that it was imperative to enhance Macao's capacity to safeguard national security, while ensuring high-level security through high-quality development.

The exhibition will run through May 15.

