Over 90 citizens honored for contributions to China's national security

Xinhua) 16:50, April 15, 2025

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 90 individuals across China have been recognized for their significant contributions to national security, the Ministry of State Security announced Tuesday, the 10th National Security Education Day.

The awards mark the seventh consecutive year since 2019 that state security authorities have honored citizens who played key roles in protecting national interests, particularly through reporting suspicious activities.

Among those commended is a fisherman surnamed Lu from a coastal region, who received a major contribution award after retrieving a foreign espionage device from the sea. An office worker surnamed Liu, from Liaoning Province, northeast China, was recognized for reporting individuals covertly photographing military facilities.

In Zhejiang Province, a scholar surnamed Shi was honored for identifying a foreign organization's illegal efforts to collect sensitive Chinese data.

The honorees come from diverse backgrounds and professions, including soldiers, doctors, engineers, civil servants and farmers. They range in age from a 16-year-old high school student to a 70-year-old retired teacher.

The ministry praised the recipients for their vigilance and dedication, saying citizens from all walks of life had made "extraordinary contributions from ordinary posts" by standing up to activities that threaten national security.

National Security Education Day is observed annually on April 15 to raise public awareness of national security issues and encourage greater civic involvement in safeguarding the country.

