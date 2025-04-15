In pics: ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao

Xinhua) 13:12, April 15, 2025

Wong Chun Ting hits a return during the men's singles group match between Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong and Nicholas Lum of Australia at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lee Eunhye of South Korea serves during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Lee Eunhye of South Korea at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Lee Eunhye of South Korea at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Lee Eunhye of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Lee Eunhye of South Korea at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Lee Eunhye of South Korea at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Lee Eunhye of South Korea at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Nicholas Lum hits a return during the men's singles group match between Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong and Nicholas Lum of Australia at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wong Chun Ting hits a return during the men's singles group match between Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong and Nicholas Lum of Australia at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wong Chun Ting serves during the men's singles group match between Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong and Nicholas Lum of Australia at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wong Chun Ting hits a return during the men's singles group match between Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong and Nicholas Lum of Australia at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Chin In hits a return during the men's singles group match between Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Chan Chin In of China's Macao at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Chin In hits a return during the men's singles group match between Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Chan Chin In of China's Macao at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves during the men's singles group match between Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Chan Chin In of China's Macao at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Chin In serves during the men's singles group match between Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Chan Chin In of China's Macao at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Chin In serves during the men's singles group match between Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and Chan Chin In of China's Macao at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)