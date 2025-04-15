Macao SAR to strengthen coordination mechanisms: chief executive

Xinhua) 10:07, April 15, 2025

MACAO, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will make efforts to open a new chapter through strengthening coordination mechanisms, said the SAR's chief executive Sam Hou Fai on Monday while delivering the 2025 fiscal year policy address.

In his first policy address, Sam pointed out that enhancing coordination mechanisms is a key measure for the new administration to deepen administrative reform and improve governance capacity.

The new SAR government, he noted, will adopt a proactive and responsible attitude, along with a pragmatic and efficient work style, to resolutely address issues of inaction, passive behavior, and failure to act in accordance with the law.

He said that the SAR government has established six leadership groups and working groups to coordinate the advancement of major cross-sectoral affairs. These include the leadership group for public administration reform, the leadership group for promoting the construction of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao deep cooperation zone, and the legal coordination working group.

Going forward, more cross-sector and interdepartmental coordination mechanisms will be established to break down administrative barriers, promote efficient collaboration across departments, and enhance overall coordination with the aim of improving efficiency and ensuring the smooth advancement of various reform measures and governance initiatives.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)