2nd Macao int'l comedy festival connects Macao, Hengqin

Xinhua) 13:08, April 10, 2025

MACAO, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The second Macao International Comedy Festival kicked off on Wednesday in Hengqin in south China's Guangdong Province, with a series of events to take place on both the island and its neighbor, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The performance segment of the festival started with Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out, a local adaptation of a Britain-based preschool animation. Kindergarten children from Macao and Hengqin were invited to the play, where they interacted with the characters on stage.

According to the organizers, theater plays and comedy movies worldwide will be shown during the festival. Comedians with different cultural backgrounds will also attend forums to discuss their creation experience.

This version of the comedy festival was organized by Mahua FunAge, Damai, and Youku, in collaboration with the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government and other partners. The comedy festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

In 2021, an in-depth cooperation zone on the island of Hengqin was established to deepen collaboration between Macao and Guangdong Province.

