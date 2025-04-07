Macao's cross-border movements during Qingming holiday climb year-on-year

Xinhua) 13:01, April 07, 2025

MACAO, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Data from the Public Security Police Force (CPSP) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) showed that the SAR's total cross-border movements reached 2.014 million during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday -- a 10.8 percent increase compared to last year.

The number of inbound tourists to Macao also saw notable growth. A total of 409,000 tourists visited the city during the holiday, marking a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase. Chinese mainland visitors comprised the majority at 73.7 percent, followed by visitors from Hong Kong at 17.6 percent, Taiwan at 2 percent, and other regions at 6.7 percent.

The CPSP noted that the Qingming travel data underscores the deepening integration within the Greater Bay Area and the growing coordination capabilities among border authorities across Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Since Jan. 1 this year, permanent residents of Zhuhai have been able to apply for a "one trip per week" permit for Macao, under which they can visit the SAR once per calendar week, with a maximum stay of seven days per trip.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)