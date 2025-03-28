Macao's February external merchandise trade increases year-on-year

Xinhua) 09:40, March 28, 2025

MACAO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Statistics and Census Service of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported on Wednesday that total merchandise exports and imports in February 2025 amounted to 1.25 billion patacas (155.68 million U.S. dollars) and 9.13 billion patacas, respectively, up by 29.7 percent and 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Data showed that from January to February, the total value of merchandise exports rose by 13.8 percent year-on-year to 2.38 billion patacas, while the total value of merchandise imports dropped by 5.0 percent to 19.88 billion patacas.

Meanwhile, the SAR's merchandise trade deficit totaled 17.51 billion patacas in the first two months, down by 1.33 billion from last year.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to Hong Kong and the European Union went up year-on-year in the first two months, whereas those to the Chinese mainland, the Belt and Road countries, and the United States slid. (1 U.S. dollar equals 8.03 patacas)

