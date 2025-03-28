Macao's February external merchandise trade increases year-on-year
MACAO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Statistics and Census Service of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported on Wednesday that total merchandise exports and imports in February 2025 amounted to 1.25 billion patacas (155.68 million U.S. dollars) and 9.13 billion patacas, respectively, up by 29.7 percent and 5.5 percent year-on-year.
Data showed that from January to February, the total value of merchandise exports rose by 13.8 percent year-on-year to 2.38 billion patacas, while the total value of merchandise imports dropped by 5.0 percent to 19.88 billion patacas.
Meanwhile, the SAR's merchandise trade deficit totaled 17.51 billion patacas in the first two months, down by 1.33 billion from last year.
Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to Hong Kong and the European Union went up year-on-year in the first two months, whereas those to the Chinese mainland, the Belt and Road countries, and the United States slid. (1 U.S. dollar equals 8.03 patacas)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2025 Macao Int'l Parade held to celebrate 26th anniv. of Macao's Return to Motherland
- Feature: Macao students explore future of mobility in Greater Bay Area
- China introduces new measures to facilitate travel, residency for HK, Macao, Taiwan residents on mainland
- Macao SAR's foreign exchange reserves up 0.4 pct in February
- CPPCC members: Future of HK, Macao linked to national prosperity
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.