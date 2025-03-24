2025 Macao Int'l Parade held to celebrate 26th anniv. of Macao's Return to Motherland
People participate in the 2025 Macao International Parade in Macao, south China, March 23, 2025. The 2025 Macao International Parade celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland was held on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
