Macao SAR launches environmental cleanup campaign

Xinhua) 09:09, April 07, 2025

MACAO, April 6 (Xinhua) -- An environmental cleanup campaign of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) was launched Saturday afternoon, marking the start of a two-month initiative to promote environmental hygiene and pest control across the city.

Representatives from the SAR's Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Health Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau, and other departments and associations attended the ceremony at the Iao Hon Market Park.

Chao Wai Ieng, chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, noted in his speech that the SAR government highly values the city's appearance and hygiene.

Chao added that this campaign reflects the collaborative effort to clean their surroundings and instill a stronger sense of environmental responsibility among residents and businesses.

After the ceremony, official and volunteer teams fanned out into nearby neighborhoods and leisure areas, carrying out cleaning operations and distributing educational leaflets to the public. Functional departments also visited food establishments, urging operators to strengthen solid waste treatment and adopt pest prevention measures.

The campaign runs from April through May, with random spot checks and roving picture exhibitions in communities.

