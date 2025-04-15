Macao SAR to step up development of cooperation zone in Hengqin: chief executive

Xinhua) 10:28, April 15, 2025

MACAO, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Hengqin is the key to unlocking Macao's appropriate economic diversification, said the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai on Monday, while delivering the 2025 fiscal year policy address at the Legislative Assembly.

This was the first policy address since Sam took office. He noted that the SAR government regards the high-quality achievement of the second-stage development goals of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as a significant task.

Sam underscored that the SAR government will give full play to the coordinating role of a leadership group for promoting the construction of Hengqin, work on formulating key policies and laws to support the zone's development, and promote the alignment of civil and commercial legal frameworks in the zone with those of Macao and international practices.

He stated that Macao must be more prominent and leading in constructing the cooperation zone, increasing its involvement in policy coordination, rule-setting, capital investment, joint business promotion, and project development.

Sam also highlighted the need to step up investment promotion efforts, and enhance industry collaboration between Macao and Hengqin.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)