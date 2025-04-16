Hong Kong marks national security education day

Xinhua) 09:00, April 16, 2025

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 National Security Education Day was marked in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday.

This year's event, themed "The 10th anniversary of National Security Education Day: advancing toward more in-depth and effective implementation," attracted more than 1,800 people.

Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

Xia said that the past 10 years have witnessed the full implementation of the overall national security concept and the fiercest struggle in Hong Kong in safeguarding national security.

History and reality showed that attempts of external forces to destabilize Hong Kong and use Hong Kong to contain China will never succeed. Hong Kong compatriots have a tradition of loving the country and Hong Kong. Those who betray the motherland and Hong Kong will never come to a good end, he said.

The practice of "one country, two systems" has entered a new stage, and everyone should cherish it even more, and consolidate and develop Hong Kong's hard-won sound situation today, he said.

Xia urged people to face up with challenges related to Hong Kong's development and security, remain vigilant, unite as one, ensure high-level security to support high-quality development, and advance the steady and long-term implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that the international situation is complex and changing, and threats to national security may arise suddenly. Everyone must do their utmost to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, continue to strengthen national security barriers, consolidate security foundation of high-quality development, create a new era of prosperity, and make greater contributions to the nation's development and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

