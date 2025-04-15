Home>>
China's finance ministry to issue 12.5 bln yuan of RMB treasury bonds in HK
(Xinhua) 16:52, April 15, 2025
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it will issue this year's second batch of renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on April 23.
The scale of the bonds will be 12.5 billion yuan (1.74 billion U.S. dollars), according to a statement released by the ministry.
The amount is the same as the previous issuance made on Feb. 19.
Specific issuance arrangements will be announced on the website of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Internet summit in Hong Kong highlights digital future
- Hong Kong's InnoEX 2025 draws record global exhibitors, spotlights low-altitude economy
- 18 more key enterprises set up, expand business in Hong Kong
- New Hong Kong Police Commissioner vows to prioritize national security
- Six decades on, mainland water nourishes Hong Kong's growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.