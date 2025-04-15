China's finance ministry to issue 12.5 bln yuan of RMB treasury bonds in HK

Xinhua) 16:52, April 15, 2025

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it will issue this year's second batch of renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on April 23.

The scale of the bonds will be 12.5 billion yuan (1.74 billion U.S. dollars), according to a statement released by the ministry.

The amount is the same as the previous issuance made on Feb. 19.

Specific issuance arrangements will be announced on the website of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit, the ministry said.

