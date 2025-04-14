Hong Kong's InnoEX 2025 draws record global exhibitors, spotlights low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 13:36, April 14, 2025

HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The third edition of InnoEX, a four-day innovation and technology expo, kicked off in Hong Kong on Sunday, spotlighting cutting-edge advancements in AI, robotics, low-altitude economy, cybersecurity, and smart mobility.

Co-organized by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the event aims to foster global collaboration in tech innovation, focusing on the theme of "Innovate, Automate and Elevate".

Sun Dong, secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said the expo brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders worldwide through exhibitions, networking sessions, and seminars, creating opportunities for international partnerships.

HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said this year's InnoEX features over 500 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, including first-time participants such as Australia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside expanded showcases from Japan, Thailand, and the UK.

Running concurrently, the 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) focuses on smart home solutions, health tech, and wearable devices.

As core events of Hong Kong's International I&T Business Week 2025, the twin expos have drawn more than 2,800 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions.

Ida Liu, marketing director of Seagull (Suzhou) Flying Car Limited, said in an interview that the company is leveraging Hong Kong's global connectivity to expand its international presence and explore partnerships.

Derek Chim, head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), said the InnoEX has become a flagship innovation and technology exhibition in Asia, attracting industry experts, investors and buyers from around the world.

"We will seize this opportunity to accelerate the expansion of tech enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region and global markets," he added.

The expo also features four themed days, each hosting forums on trending tech topics, further enriching the exchange of ideas.

