China rejects so-called U.S. "Hong Kong Policy Act Report"

Xinhua) 08:07, April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Tuesday strongly opposed and sternly condemned the so-called U.S. "Hong Kong Policy Act Report," and the so-called sanctions on relevant officials of the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council denounced the so-called report, which smears and vilifies Hong Kong's national security legislation, and the so-called sanctions, as "mere pieces of waste paper."

The egregious act of the United States has grossly trampled on international law and basic norms governing international relations, interfered in China's internal affairs including those related to Hong Kong, and infringed on the rule of law and judicial independence of Hong Kong, said the spokesperson.

This once again exposed the hegemonic mentality and hysterical behavior of the United States to the whole world, the spokesperson added.

The national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance have strengthened the legal barrier for Hong Kong to ensure national security, enhanced the solid foundation for the steady and continued success of the "one country, two systems" policy, and protected the law-based rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents under a safe environment, the spokesperson said.

The United States has repeatedly violated freedom, democracy and human rights under the pretext of national security, the spokesperson said, adding that rather than reflecting upon itself, the United States points fingers at the legitimate actions of the Hong Kong SAR to safeguard national security.

This lays bare the U.S. hypocrisy and double-standard as well as its vicious intention of destabilizing Hong Kong to contain China, said the spokesperson.

The so-called report and sanctions by the U.S. can not shake the determination of the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong SAR government to safeguard national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong, stressed the spokesperson.

Hong Kong's increasingly secure and stable development environment continues to attract growing investment from global capital and businesses. A series of economic and financial events held in Hong Kong over the past week had gathered a number of top international investors, demonstrating the global community's confidence in the city, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese central government has always firmly supported the Hong Kong SAR in safeguarding national security and its prosperity and stability according to the law, the spokesperson said, stressing that it also resolutely supports relevant officials of the Hong Kong SAR government in fulfilling their duties according to the law, and spares no effort in protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

Any attempt to block the progress of the cause of "one country, two systems" will be vigorously countered, said the spokesperson.

