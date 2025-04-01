Hong Kong, Guangdong hold ceremony to mark 60 years of Dongjiang water supply

April 01, 2025

HONG KONG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held here on Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dongjiang water supply to Hong Kong, along with the opening of Dancing Water Drops Exhibition.

The ceremony was co-hosted by officials from the central government, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, and the Guangdong provincial government.

Addressing the occasion, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee noted that Dongjiang water accounts for 70 to 80 percent of Hong Kong's drinking water, supporting the city's economic development and ensuring the well-being of its residents.

"Dongjiang water supply is not just an engineering project but also a profound symbol of familial ties, encouraging Hong Kong residents to remember the source of water and contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Lee said.

Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong said that Guangdong province has, over the past six decades, firmly implemented the central government's decisions and regarded ensuring the safety of water supply to Hong Kong as a major mission.

Standing at a new starting point, Guangdong province will comprehensively and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" principle with unwavering commitment, effectively manage and utilize the water supply project, ensuring that Hong Kong compatriots continue to have access to safe and high-quality water, thus providing strong support for Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Wang said.

The ceremony also featured a lighting ceremony for the exhibition, which will take place from Tuesday to June 13 at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade.

