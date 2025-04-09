18 more key enterprises set up, expand business in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:27, April 09, 2025

HONG KONG, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Another 18 enterprises in high-tech industries signed agreements to establish or expand their businesses in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday.

The enterprises, along with the 66 companies that signed on earlier, will invest about 50 billion Hong Kong dollars (6.43 billion U.S. dollars) in Hong Kong and create over 20,000 jobs.

The enterprises are from such industries as advanced manufacturing and new energy, life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science, as well as fintech. They all pledged to set up global headquarters, regional headquarters or research centers in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong treasures not only the investments, jobs and expertise that the enterprises bring along, but also their products and solutions that will transform people's ways of life and inspire new innovation, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, at the signing ceremony.

"Hong Kong remains steadfast in our commitment to upholding our free-port status and free trade, maintaining our simple and low-tax system, and building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem with a full range of funding support," he said.

