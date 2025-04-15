Internet summit in Hong Kong highlights digital future

Xinhua) 08:35, April 15, 2025

HONG KONG, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit kicked off here Monday, attracting nearly 1,000 participants from around the globe to explore future development and potentials across various domains in digital technology.

The two-day summit was held under the theme of "Integration of AI and Digital Technologies Shaping the Future -- Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace".

Speaking at the summit, Wang Yong, vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, said that the Chinese government consistently embraced the digital era with an open attitude, sharing opportunities and benefits brought by internet development with countries around the world, including those in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is willing to work hand in hand with other countries to promote technological innovation, deepen exchanges and cooperation, safeguard security and stability of cyberspace, establish a sound governance order, and jointly advance the world toward a bright future of digital and intelligent integration, Wang said.

John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said the summit demonstrated the city's rising role as an international innovation and technology hub. It also reflected Hong Kong's deepening integration with the country's national development.

Lee said that at challenging time, with geopolitics and trade relations getting tense, cooperation is important. Hong Kong champions free trade and multilateralism, and is willing to offer a range of welcoming programs for investors.

Zhuang Rongwen, chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China and chairman of the World Internet Conference, said that the theme of the summit reflected its aim to align with the trends of the information era, focus on the development and security of artificial intelligence, deepen exchanges, foster consensus, and enhance cooperation.

Zheng Yanxiong, deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said that as a pioneer in internet development, Hong Kong serves as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder" in the advancement of digital-intelligence integration. By jointly promoting the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, Hong Kong is set to become a new hub for innovation in internet technology, industry, and culture.

