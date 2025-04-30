Package tours to Macao SAR in Q1 up 9.1 pct year-on-year

Xinhua) 09:58, April 30, 2025

MACAO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported on Tuesday that the inbound package tour visitors to the city totalled 550,000 in the first quarter of 2025, an uplift of 9.1 percent year-on-year.

The number of available guest rooms in hotel establishments decreased by 5.8 percent year-on-year to 44,000, while the average occupancy rate rose by 5.2 percentage points to 90.1 percent, according to the DSEC. The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights.

In terms of sources of the visitors, tour visitors from the Chinese mainland rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 477,000, and international tour visitors increased by 19.8 percent to 60,000, with those coming from South Korea (33,000) growing by 43.5 percent.

